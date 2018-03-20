Danville Community College planning for potential position cuts

DANVILLE, Va. - Danville Community College is preparing to possibly cut positions.

According to Bruce Scism, the college's president, enrollment has dropped 5 percent over the past year.

That means a loss of about $200,000 in state funding in the upcoming fiscal year, which starts July 1.

Scism says a lot of steps are being taken to help increase enrollment, but he has to plan for the worst.

"We've got to have the plans in place in the event that these things don't materialize as we hope or the enrollment is not as strong as we would like to see," Scism said.

"We are identifying a few positions where we think we can transition the person into another position so that person would not lose a job. It would just be shifting responsibilities, allowing us to not fill a vacant position."

A final decision about which positions could be affected has not been made.

As for the steps to being taken increase enrollment, Scism said a truck driving program and a cosmetology program are being created.

The number of online programs offered is also being increased.

His hope is to have nine online programs available by the start of the fall semester.

