Danville continues to grapple with Michael's impact

DANVILLE, v - As the city of Danville grapples with the flooding that Michael left in its path, high water rescue teams units from the Virginia National Guard and Virginia State Police are coming in to help.

The units will arrive in the city on Friday morning, according to city officials.

City officials say that 20,000 people still out of power, and power may not be restored for another 24 to 36 hours due to damage.

Two out of three of Appalachian Power's feeds are out of service, and power in the city cannot be restored until Appalachian is able to repair their feeds. Officials say crews from three cities are coming in Friday morning to help crews scout lines for damage.

City officials are asking people to stay away from any downed power lines. They are also warning drivers that travel throughout the city remains dangerous due to debris, and many traffic signals are not working.

All city administrative buildings will be open to the public on a two-hour delay Friday.

