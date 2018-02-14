Danville couple married for nearly three-quarters of a century offers advice about love

DANVILLE, Va. - A Danville couple married for nearly three-quarters of a century is sharing their tips for a lasting marriage.

Ruth Waggoner and Andy Waggoner will celebrate their 72nd wedding anniversary June 7.

Ruth said having interests and hobbies in common has helped them stay together.

She also said that she and her husband travel a lot.

When Andy was asked what's kept him and his wife together so long, he joked and said they can't afford to split up.

"She can't afford to leave me," Andy said.

As for his advice for young couples, he said he doesn't have any yet.

"We're just still working on it. We'll let you know when we get the answer," he said.

When asked if he would do everything all over again, he happily replied that he would.

