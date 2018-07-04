Danville couple starts Segway tours through city

DANVILLE, Va. - Starting inside the parking garage downtown, Bright Leaf Segway Tours take you throughout Danville for 90 minutes or an hour on the Riverwalk Trail.

"The city of Danville has been exceptionally good at helping us get this up and running," co-owner Berkeley Bidgood said.

"It's a great feeling to be able to bring this to Danville," co-owner Lori Bidgood said.

Danville natives Berkeley Bidgood and his wife, Lori, said the Segway tours in Richmond inspired them to start tours in Danville.

"We were going to move to Richmond, decided not to, saw Segway of Richmond and decided this was something we probably ought to try here first," Berkeley said.

He said he's heard a lot of positive feedback about the tours in Danville.

They're currently available by appointment only.

"We'll be willing to come down seven days a week," Lori said.

You have to wear closed-toed shoes and be at least 14 years old.

A 30-minute training session on the segways is offered before each tour.

"It's easier than learning to ride a bike," Lori said. "It's very unusual; it's an unusual feeling. But after about 10 minutes on it, people are zipping around and going up and down hills. It's just a lot of fun."

Joyce Wilburn offers walking tours around Danville to teach people about the city's history.

She is excited about the Segways.

"I just love this. This is taking our walking tours to a whole different level. Now, you can ride and have fun while you're learning," Wilburn said.

A perfect segue into the future of learning about the city's past.

