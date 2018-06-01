Danville elementary school closed in 2013 to reopen

DANVILE, Va. - A Danville elementary school that closed five years ago is getting ready to reopen.

Fourth and fifth-graders from Woodberry Hills and G.L.H. Johnson elementary will attend Woodrow Wilson Elementary School when they return to the classroom this fall.

The move is being made to help reduce the student-to-teacher ratio at Woodberry Hills and G.L.H. Johnson.

Danville Public Schools Superintendent Stan Jones hopes that will help improve students' reading and math proficiency, two things the district is struggling with.

"We believe that reducing class size and intensifying instructional strategies and providing interventional support for students is going to make a difference," Jones said.

The fourth and fifth-grade teachers and staff at Woodberry Hills and G.L.H. Johnson will move with the students to Woodrow Wilson Elementary.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.