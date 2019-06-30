Danville fire after "unattended cooking" displaces six

DANVILLE, Va. - Six people are without a place to live after a fire Saturday night.

Danville fire crews said they were quickly able to put out the fire that started in the kitchen of a two-story home on the 200 block of East Thomas Street.

They reported that no smoke or flames were seen outside when they responded around 11:43 p.m. Saturday, but they saw the fire through a window after walking around the house.

Firefighters said the fire started due to unattended cooking. No one was inside the house during the fire.

There was significant smoke damage estimated to cost about $5,000.

The Red Cross is helping the family with lodging.

Danville fire crews want to remind residents that fires caused by unattended cooking are the number one cause of residential fires every year.

