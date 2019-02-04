Danville fire crews say Halifax Road house fire caused by discarded smoking materials

DANVILLE, Va. - Danville fire crews say a house fire at 1079 Halifax Road was caused by discarded smoking materials.

According to fire officials, when they arrived around 1:30 Sunday afternoon, the fire was burning in the attic. Crews say the home was empty at the time of the blaze.

They were able to get it under control within 30 minutes, but crews remained at the scene for an hour and a half to check for hidden fires and investigate.

No injuries were reported, and the home sustained moderate damage.

