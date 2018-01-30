Danville Fire Department earns 'ISO Class 1' rating

DANVILLE, Va. - Home insurance rates in Danville could soon become cheaper thanks to a new rating for the city's fire department.

The department has just earned an Insurance Safety Office rating of one.

That's the highest rating a fire department can receive.

According to Fire Chief David Eagle, fewer than 10 fire departments in the commonwealth have this rating.

For the past 15 years, the fire department had a rating of two.

The fire department is also internationally accredited.

"Insurance companies use that information to set their premium rates. So it could affect a homeowner, it could affect industry in helping them with better premium rates," Eagle said.

The rating officially goes into effect in May.

