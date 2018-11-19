Danville Fire Department sees record number of calls in October

DANVILLE, Va. - The flash flooding and blinding rain Tropical Storm Michael brought to Danville in October only lasted for about two hours, but that was enough to cause the Danville Fire Department to end the month with a record 891 calls responded to throughout the month.

That's over 130 more calls than the previous record set in January.

Dispatchers also broke a record with 4,257 outgoing calls.

The fire department cites October's rain and flash flooding as the reason for the records.

According to our 10 News weather team, Danville received 8.29 inches of rain in October, close to double the average amount for the month.

Aside from the record-setting number of outgoing calls, city dispatchers answered over 10,000 incoming calls, of which almost 4,800 were 911 calls.

