Danville Fire releases full flooding report after overnight storms

DANVILLE, Va. - The Danville Fire Department, along with the Danville Life Saving Crew and Danville police responded to multiple emergencies during last night's flash flooding.

Riverside Drive from Audubon Drive to Arnett Boulevard was closed as the waters rose.

Meanwhile, rescue crews performed one water rescue with assistance from Danville Fire and the police department.

Several other people had to be assisted through the water on Riverside Drive.

As of Sunday afternoon, Riverside Drive is open, but muddy.

Public Works is working on cleaning the roadway now.

Woodall Chevrolet and the NAPA store had damage due to the flooding, with multiple cars damaged and flooding to the buildings.

Water Street in Danville had significant flooding, with one home collapsing and significant damage to Mount Carmel Baptist Church.

No injuries were reported, but the occupants were rescued by boat by the fire department and Life Saving Crew.

The Red Cross is assisting them.

One vehicle was fully submerged and three others were partially submerged on Timberlake Drive and Northmont Boulevard.

No rescue was needed and no injuries were reported.

The Dan River crested overnight at 18 feet and is currently receding.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.