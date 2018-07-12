Danville firefighters train for swift-water rescues

DANVILLE, Va. - Danville firefighters are spending some time this month in the Dan River practicing swift-water rescue techniques.

The firefighters do this type of in-the-water training every two years.

On Wednesday, they practiced numerous techniques, including how to swim to safety after being swept downriver in the current and how to throw a rope to someone.

"One is the rope in the bag, which is easy, and then one is, after you've thrown it once, you coil it and throw it again," Danville Fire Department Battalion Chief Barry Neal said about throwing a rope. "It's just like pitching a baseball. You need to practice to know where to put the ball, where to put the rope."

Firefighters also do classroom training to prepare for swift-water rescues.

