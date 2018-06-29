Danville gang member accused of murder arrested after manhunt

CASWELL COUNTY, N.C. - A Danville gang member suspected of murder is now under arrest.

Marcus Jay Davis, 34, is charged with murder, attempted murder, racketeering conspiracy, and numerous gun charges under the RICO Act (Racketeering Influenced and Corrupt Organizations).

Davis is believed to be associated with the Rollin' 60s, a local Crips chapter in Danville.

The FBI and Danville police spotted Davis around 4:15 p.m. Thursday. Both agencies pursued him into the Ruffin community in Rockingham County, North Carolina. Police say he jumped from his vehicle and ran into the woods.

After an 8-hour manhunt, police found Davis and arrested him. He is now in FBI custody.

