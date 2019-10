DANVILLE, Va. - A program to help reduce gang activity in Danville is being recognized.

Project Imagine has won the Virginia Municipal League's top award for innovative solutions by a local government.

It's a nine-week program that offers life coaching and allows at-risk teens to work for a city department and earn money.

The goal is to show them they can be successful without being in a gang.

The next session is scheduled to start Monday.

