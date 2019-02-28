Danville Goodyear plant cuts around 60 hourly positions

DANVILLE, Va. - Goodyear officials announced Thursday that the company would be eliminating hourly positions at the Danville plant Thursday, leaving about 60 people without a job.

Below is the full statement from Barbara Hatala, the communications manager for Goodyear:

Goodyear today announced that it will eliminate approximately 60 hourly positions at the Danville manufacturing facility and those eliminations will result in the layoff of some hourly associates. The company continually adjusts staffing levels to operate as efficiently as possible so that we can best serve our customers by providing them with the quality tires they need, when and where they need them. This decision is part of that process.

