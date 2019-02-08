Danville homicide suspect arrested in Texas

DANVILLE, Va. - The suspect in Danville's latest homicide is behind bars in Texas.

According to police, Antwain Jones was arrested Thursday in Gregg County, Texas, by U.S. Marshals.

Why he was in Texas is unclear.

"My understanding is, he was arrested at a residence down there. They were able to track him to a specific location," Danville Police Department Lt. Richard Chivvis said. "I want to really emphasize that the U.S. Marshals Service has been a great partner for the Danville Police Department."

David Stewart was found shot to death Dec. 23 in his Downing Drive home.

Police have not said what led to the shooting, only that there was a party at the house when the shooting happened.

Jones was initially only charged with possession of a gun by a convicted felon, but investigators later determined he was the person who they believe shot Stewart.

He is now expected to face additional charges.

"The extradition process could take a few days, could take a few weeks, it could even take a few months, depending on the due process," Chivvis said.

Police also questioned a second man but determined the man was not a suspect.

