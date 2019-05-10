Danville inmate found unresponsive, dies hours later

DANVILLE, Va. - A 37-year-old man died Friday morning after experiencing a medical issue while in custody at the Danville City Jail, according to Sheriff Mike Mondul.

At 3:13 a.m., another inmate alerted a deputy to the fact that Jerrod Irv-Low Washington was having a medical issue.

That deputy called for assistance from medical staff and other deputies and found Washington unresponsive in his cell.

He was successfully revived with CPR, however, he became unresponsive again before being transferred to rescue personnel at 3:25 a.m.

They took Washington to SOVAH Health Danville Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 8:30 a.m., according to Mondul.

Washington had been incarcerated at the jail since July 11, 2018, and Mondul said he was recently sentenced to six years, seven months and 20 days on drug and forgery charges.

Washington was being treated for notable pre-existing health issues while he was an inmate, according to Mondul.

Both the Danville Police Department and the Virginia Department of Corrections have been notified of what happened, according to Mondul.

Washington's body will be taken to the medical examiner's office in Roanoke for an autopsy.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.