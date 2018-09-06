Danville Library brings back Maker Lab

DANVILLE, Va. - A popular STEM event is back at Danville's downtown library.

Starting this week, the Maker Lab is open Mondays and Wednesdays.

It was discontinued about three months ago due to a lack of volunteers to help run it.

Two Galileo High School students have now volunteered to help, so the library is restarting the lab.

"The idea is to introduce concepts that maybe wouldn't normally be brought up in school or maybe other places. Things like coding, manufacturing, how things are made, 3D printing," library director Joe Zappacosta said.

The lab is open Mondays from 3-5:30 p.m. and Wednesdays from 3-6:30 p.m.

