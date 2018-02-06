Danville library celebrating Olympics with reading challenge

DANVILLE, Va. - This year's Olympic games are serving as the inspiration for an annual reading challenge in Southside.

The Danville Public Library's "Winter Olympic Reading Challenge" kicks off Thursday and runs through the end of the month.

You choose five "challenges" from a bingo board and once you've completed all five you get a prize.

The challenges include things like reading a book about an athlete or reading a book that has been made into a movie.

"It's a good intro into the summer programming we do here," youth services librarian Chrislyn Gardner said. "There's a children's reading log and an adult reading log, so everyone will have different challenges they can choose from."

You can catch all of the Olympic action on WSLS starting Thursday.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.