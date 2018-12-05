Danville library offers way to reduce library fines, help foster kids

DANVILLE, Va. - You can now get your library fines in Danville reduced and help children in need at the same time.

From now until Jan. 4, if you donate certain toiletry items at the library you'll get $2 off your fines up to a maximum of $50 off.

Any toiletry items you bring in not on the approved list will be accepted but will not count toward getting your fines reduced.

You can donate travel-size or full-size toiletry items.

All of the items will be given to the city's social services department to give to foster children.

"Foster children move around a lot. A lot of times they don't have much, so this is something they can take with them wherever they go. It's theirs. Everyone likes to have your own shampoo and your own soap," interim library director Emily Ragsdale said.

Below is the list of approved toiletry items:

- Shampoo

- Conditioner

- Body wash

- Bar oap

- Deodorant

- Baby wipes

- Toothbrush

- Toothpaste

- Mouthwash

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.