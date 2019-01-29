Danville Life Saving Crew gets new utility vehicle

DANVILLE, Va. - The Danville Life Saving Crew has a new tool to help people in need.

It's a utility vehicle.

The crew already had one, but a second one is needed to help cover calls on the city's Riverwalk Trail and at big events.

"It'll expedite us being able to get there instead of having to load the one up and move it via trailer or take a long ride down the trail that's populated with people that you have to dodge going down the trail," Danville Life Saving Crew Assistant Executive Director Brian Fox said.

"Narrow bridges make it difficult to cross and navigate certain parts of the trail. We'll have one towards the city farm end and have one on the upper end of the trail on the Riverside Drive end."

The vehicle was purchased thanks to a $6,000 donation from the local rotary clubs.

