Danville looking for Halloween lovers to participate in Market Monster Mash

DANVILLE, Va. - Danville Parks and Recreation is looking for Halloween lovers to help the holiday a bit sweeter.

The department says it is looking for families, churches, civic groups, businesses and families who want to hand out candy during this year's Market Monster Mash.

It's also not too late to enter a truck for the best-decorated truck contest for a chance to win a cash prize or to apply to be a vendor at the event.

Trucks are responsible for providing their own candy/prizes for about 5,000 people.

Vendor fees are $15 for non-profits and $30 for all others.

To register a truck or reserve a vendor space, visit the Market Monster Mash website or call 434-793-4636.

