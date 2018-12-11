Danville looking to proclaim opioid crisis a nuisance, join lawsuit

DANVILLE, Va. - The City of Danville could soon join a lawsuit against drug manufacturers.

The Danville City Council next week will consider adopting a resolution to declare the opioid crisis a public nuisance that must be abated.

If that resolution is adopted, the city will join other government agencies across the nation in suing drug manufacturers and wholesale distributors.

The City Council will also vote whether to retain attorney James C. Peterson, of the law firm Hill, Peterson, Carper, Bee & Deitzler, of Charleston, West Virginia. He would serve as lead counsel in the litigation.

Peterson would team with additional counsel to assist in the prosecution of the case. The counsel would include the Yanceyville, North Carolina, law firm of Daniel Thomas Attorneys at Law and the Danville law firm of Williams, Morrison, Light & Moreau, which would be the city’s direct local representative.

All cities and counties in Virginia pursuing this opioid litigation have hired outside counsel.

City Council will consider the resolutions at its meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 18.

The resolutions assert opioid abuse presents a serious public health threat in the city, including addiction and death.



