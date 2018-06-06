Danville man, 23, charged with DUI after car crashes into apartment building

DANVILLE, Va. - A 23-year-old Danville man is charged with a DUI after police say he crashed into an apartment building and left the scene.

It happened just before midnight on Tuesday at Clear Pond Apartments on Chatelaine Avenue.

When officers arrived, the suspect had left the scene.

Police located the suspect and vehicle a few minutes later at the dead end of Augusta Avenue, where the suspect had crashed into the guardrail and a tree.

Police identified the suspect as Isaiah Irvin Harris. He is charged with hit and run, DUI, and driving with a suspended license.

Harris has minor injuries and was treated at Sovah Health.

No one in the apartment building was injured.



