Danville man, 50, wanted for abduction and assault

DANVILLE, Va. - Deputies are searching for a Danville man who is accused of abducting and assaulting his significant other.

The sheriff's office in Rockingham County, North Carolina is looking for 50-year-old Douglas Scearce.

According to a public information officer, Scearce was trying to abduct a woman he is in a relationship with.

The incident happened Friday morning. The public information officer said that, for safety, he could not provide any details about the alleged assault or the abduction at this time.

