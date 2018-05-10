Danville man accused of shooting gun on school property released on bond

DANVILLE, Va. - A Danville man accused of firing a gun on school property is out of jail on bond.

Darick Richardson Jr. has been granted a $50,000 bond, according to Danville commonwealth attorney Michael Newman.

Richardson is accused of firing shots while at a picnic shelter at GLH Johnson Elementary School in February.

No one was hurt and police do not believe Richardson was shooting at the school.

Newman said Richardson is also required to live with his father in Danville until his trial, is not allowed to be within 1,000 feet of a school, is not allowed to have a gun and has to report to Halifax Pittsylvania Court Services once a week prior to his trial.

He is scheduled to have his trial date set on June 26.

