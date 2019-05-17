Danville man charged in school bus crash

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. - A Danville man is charged in a minor crash involving a Pittsylvania County school bus.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday on Route 829 at the intersection with Route 834.

Several children were on the bus at the time, but no one was hurt.

State police say the driver of a 2015 Nissan Versa failed to yield the right of way and hit the bus.

The driver, 67-year-old Danville resident Larry R. Norris, is charged with failing to yield.



