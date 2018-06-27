Danville man charged with making, setting off makeshift bomb

DANVILLE, Va. - A 28-year-old Danville man is now charged with making and setting off a bomb.

A grand jury issued three indictments against Colby Stefan Deshazo on Monday. Two of the charges are related to the bomb, with a third charge for allegedly shooting a gun at an occupied building.

The incident happened on April 20 along Piney Forest Road. A vehicle caught fire from makeshift bombs, according to police. When a woman noticed the fire and tried to see what happened, shots were fired in her direction.

No one was hurt.

Deshazo is being held at the Danville Adult Detention Center.

