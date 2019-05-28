Danville man denied bond in case of his baby daughter's death

DANVILLE, Va. - A Danville man has been denied bond after authorities say his infant daughter died from repeated blunt force trauma.

John Shore, 30, was indicted in April on charges of felony homicide, and child abuse and neglect.

As we've reported, officers were called to Sovah Health in January for an unresponsive one-year-old child suffering from head trauma. Her father had taken her to the emergency room.

The baby was transferred to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where she died two days later.

The investigation relied heavily on the child's medical records and collaboration with the medical examiner's office and the commonwealth attorney's office.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.