Danville man faces charges after officers say he robbed a home Thursday night

DANVILLE, Va. - A Danville man is facing charges after authorities say he robbed a home Thursday night.

Officers responded to a shots fired call in the 100 block of Kirkwood Drive on April 11 around 9:15 p.m., according to the Danville Police Department.

When officers arrived, they found a home that had been robbed. Officers then arrested Victor Lipford, 41, of Danville.

No one was hurt during this incident, and the homeowner was not home at the time.

Lipford has been charged with breaking and entering, larceny, reckless handling of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a felon and discharging a firearm within city limits.

