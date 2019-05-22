Danville man found guilty in 2017 murder

DANVILLE, Va. - A Danville man is scheduled to be sentenced next month for his role in a 2017 murder.

According to Danville court records, Tredarius Keene was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter, using a gun to commit a felony and two counts of maliciously shooting into an occupied vehicle.

His charges of attempted murder and attempted use of a gun to commit a felony were dismissed.

In October, K'Darius West was sentenced to nearly 30 years in prison for his role in the fatal Dec. 22 shooting of Antwan Rucker Jr.

Keene is scheduled to be sentenced June 27.

