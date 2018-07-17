Danville man indicted for city's latest homicide

DANVILLE, Va. - A Danville man previously charged with firing a gun in an occupied building and endangering the life of a person is now charged with first-degree murder.

According to a news release Tuesday from the Danville Police Department, Marshall Silver Jr. was indicted Tuesday on one count of first-degree murder and one count of using a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Police say Silver shot Allan Wright on July 5.

Wright was found dead behind an apartment complex on Clement Avenue.

According to arrest warrants for Silver, he and Wright had been arguing about money prior to the shooting.

Silver is being held in the Danville City Jail without bond.

This is the fourth homicide of the year in Danville.

