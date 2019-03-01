Danville man indicted in string of six local armed robberies over two months

LYNCHBURG, Va. - A man has been indicted in connection with a string of armed robberies at businesses throughout southwest Virginia and North Carolina, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Prosecutors say evidence presented at the three-day trial proved Justin Stallings, 33, robbed seven businesses at gunpoint between December 2016 and February 2017.

Those businesses include two Dollar General stores in Danville on South Main Street and on Westover Drive, as well as Dollar General stores in Bedford, Rocky Mount and Caswell County, North Carolina. The KFC on Memorial Drive in Danville and the Charles's Stop N Shop on Westover Drive in Danville were also robbed.

Stallings was convicted of six counts of Hobbs Act robbery, one count of conspiracy to commit Hobbs Act robbery, six counts of using a gun in the commission of a Hobbs Act robbery and one count of being a convicted felon illegally in possession of a firearm.

Officials say this case was conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Danville Police Department, the Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office, the Caswell County Sheriff's Office, the Bedford Police Department, the Rocky Mount Police Department and the Office of the Commonwealth's Attorney for Bedford County.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.