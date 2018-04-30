Danville man pleads guilty to causing fatal crash while on drugs

DANVILLE, Va. - A Danville man accused of causing a fatal crash while on drugs is now waiting to find out how long he'll spend iun prison for the crash.

On Monday, Everett Wilson, 54, pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including aggravated involuntary manslaughter and DWI with drugs.

Police say Wilson was driving on Mount Cross Road last September when he ran off the road, overcorrected and was hit by an SUV.

His passenger, 46-year-old Kelly Ferguson, died at the scene.

Wilson is scheduled to be sentenced June 28.

