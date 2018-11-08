Danville man sentenced for selling drugs, guns near preschool

DANVILLE, Va. - A Danville man learned Thursday that he'll spend more than three years in prison for selling drugs and illegal guns.

23-year-old Keemon Jonathan Lee was sentenced to 37 months in a federal prison on Thursday.

In August, he pleaded guilty to three counts of distribution and possession with the intent to distribute cocaine, two counts of distribution and possession with the intent to distribute heroin, and two counts of sale of a firearm to a prohibited person that is an unlawful user of a controlled substance.

“As this prosecution indicates, we are committed to working with our federal, state, and local law-enforcement partners through our Project Safe Neighborhoods initiative to reduce violent crime in Danville,” U.S. Attorney Thomas Cullen stated. “We have made progress towards this goal over the past several months, but will continue our coordinated assault until we achieve a significant and lasting reduction.”

ORIGINAL STORY - Aug. 7, 2018

A Danville man pleaded guilty Tuesday to selling cocaine, heroin, and illegal guns.

According to a statement of facts read in Tuesday's hearing, Danville officers worked with a confidential source to make multiple controlled purchases of cocaine, heroin, and illegal guns from Lee.

One of those purchases, on June 29, 2017, was made at a gas station close to Danville Community College and the Grove Park Preschool's playground. Lee sold a confidential source 3.2 grams of cocaine and a Smith & Wesson M&P .40 Shield handgun, with ammunition, for $500.

On July 25, 2017, during another controlled purchase, Lee sold a confidential source .5003 grams of cocaine and a SCCY CPX-1 handgun for $400. After Lee changed locations for the transaction multiple times, the exchange ultimately took place near Danville Community College.

The prosecution comes as part of the U.S. Attorney’s Project Safe Neighborhoods initiative to reduce violent crime throughout the Western District of Virginia.

