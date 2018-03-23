Danville man, son run into burning home to rescue neighbors' pets

DANVILLE, Va. - A Danville man and his son ran into their neighbors' burning home Thursday evening to try to rescue the neighbors' pets.

The fire broke out around 6:45 p.m. Thursday at 821 Buford Street.

As of 9 p.m. Thursday, a cause had not been determined.

Randy Tillman was standing in his yard when the fire broke out.

"I glanced down the street and the roof (of the home) was engulfed in flames," Tillman said.

He said the neighbors had just left about 10 minutes earlier, so he knew they were not inside, but he was concerned about their two dogs.

"They have a small Samoyed and Dachshund that, allegedly, (were) not in the house, but (my son and I) went through the yard, kicked the front door in, went in the house to look for the (dogs)," Tillman said.

He relied on his training from his time as a volunteer firefighter in Florida to stay safe inside the home.

"I knew when I went in that I had to go in on all fours and crawl on the floor because the smoke settles above you," Tillman said.

The dogs were not found inside.

Tillman believes they were with his neighbors when the neighbors left just before the fire.

He was unsure where his neighbors will stay now.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.