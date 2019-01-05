Danville man to spend more than four years in prison for role in Buffalo Wild Wings shooting

DANVILLE, Va. - A Danville man will spend more than four years behind bars for his role in a 2018 shootout at Buffalo Wild Wings.

According to court records, Joshua Johnson was sentenced yesterday to more than 18 years in prison, but had 14 years suspended.

Police say an altercation at the restaurant last March led to Johnson and three others getting into a shootout in the parking lot.

Two of the other three suspects are scheduled to be sentenced later this month.

The remaining suspect is scheduled to have his trial date set next month.



Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.