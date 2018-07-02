Danville man wanted for kidnapping, assault in North Carolina arrested

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NC. - As of Monday, Douglas Scearce is now in the custody of Rockingham County sheriff's deputies, according to the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office in North Carolina.

The Rockingham County, North Carolina, Sheriff's Office is searching for a Danville man charged with first-degree kidnapping and felonious assault.

According to the sheriff's office's public information officer, 50-year-old Douglas Scearce assaulted a woman Friday morning at 2221 E. Stadium Drive in Eden.

The PIO said he could not go into detail about the kidnapping or the assault.

Anyone who sees Scearce or knows where he is is asked to call 911 or the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office at 336-634-3239.

