Danville man wanted for stealing more than $100,000 from credit unions

DANVILLE, Va. - Danville police are searching for a man they say stole more than $100,000 from the URW Credit Union while working for the company.

Jorge Navarro has been charged with one count of felony embezzlement, according to police.

According to search warrants, Navarro replaced the real money with fake money used in movies.

The search warrants say the embezzlement was reported on Sept. 10 and Navarro made reservations at the Ritz Carlton Hotel in Charlotte, North Carolina for Sept. 8 and 9.

If you know where Navarro is, contact the Danville Police Department.

