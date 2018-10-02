Mayor pushes back after Corey Stewart's latest remarks about Danville

HAMPTON, Va. - Danville's mayor is speaking out against Republican U.S. Senate candidate Corey Stewart's latest comments about the city.

At the annual state municipal league conference Monday, Stewart talked about the problems Danville is facing.

Danville Mayor Alonzo Jones said he and City Council members, along with the city manager and deputy city manager, walked out on Stewart's speech.

Stewart made similar comments earlier this year, eventually holding a news conference in Danville.

Jones said he feels walking out was the right move.

"When Corey Stewart got up to speak, he spoke in regard to Danville. It wasn't going good at all. We were waiting to hear some good things about Danville because we have a lot of good things that are happening in Danville. It just got worse and worse and worse," Jones said. "Loving the citizens we have in Danville -- we know we have many good things happening in Danville -- we just decided to exit because he did not portray the Danville that we know."

He emphasized that the walkout was not meant to be disrespectful to Stewart.

"We were there to support the conference and to support the speakers of the conference," Jones said, "and Corey Stewart happened to be one of the speakers at the conference that we as a body were supporting to hear what he had to say about making a difference, not only in Danville but throughout the state of Virginia. We just didn't hear that about Danville."

In a phone interview Tuesday, Stewart did acknowledge that there good things happening in Danville.

"I think there are some positive things in Danville and I think the mayor and the City Council have done a lot of great things to try to revitalize the city," Stewart said.

When asked about his reaction to the walkout, Stewart said he thinks Danville's leaders are putting their heads in the sand.

"Who they should be angry at is (Democratic incumbent) Tim Kaine and the other D.C. politicians who negotiated away the manufacturing jobs in Danville that destroyed the manufacturing base in Danville and was a loss of all of those thousands of high-paying jobs," Stewart said.

