Danville mini golf course closed for seven years reopens

DANVILLE, Va. - A popular Danville attraction closed for several years is now back open.

Last weekend was opening weekend for Tiny Town miniature golf.

The course was closed seven years ago and was abandoned until about two months ago.

A local man bought the property and fixed it up.

General Manager Mitch Taylor says there were more than 200 customers over the weekend.

An ice cream truck selling snacks and drinks is expected to open at the course this weekend.

"We wanted to do something for the community, to brings friends and family, churches, people; to get them off the couch, off of Netflix, and come and have some fun," Taylor said.

The course will be open year-round, weather permitting.

It will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday.

