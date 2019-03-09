Danville minor taken into custody after authorities say they started small house fire

DANVILLE, Va. - A Danville minor was taken into police custody after authorities say they started a small house fire, according to city officials.

Crews responded to a call for a possible structure fire at 128 Knollwood Terrace around 9:15 p.m. Friday. When crews arrive, they say there was light smoke coming out of the front door.

The fire was contained to one bedroom and was put out by a fire extinguisher in the house.

The fire charred some bedding and a portion of the wall, causing $1,100 worth of damage to the bedding and $100 worth of damage to the wall.

After an investigation, authorities determined the minor started the fire and they were taken into custody.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.