DANVILLE, Va. - Danville firefighters say the fire broke out around 11 p.m. Saturday in Lamberth Drive Lot. Once crews arrived, they found the underneath part of the mobile home completely engulfed in flames and heavy smoke.

Officials say the home was undergoing renovations. No one was inside when the fire broke out.

The fire marshal says the fire was caused by an electrical short. The home has been declared a total loss.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.