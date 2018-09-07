Danville mobile home fire set on purpose, officials say

DANVILLE, Va. - Officials have ruled a Danville mobile home fire as incendiary.

The ruling means that someone intentionally set the fire, even though they knew they shouldn't have, but they did not mean to cause harm.

The motive is unknown, so the fire cannot be ruled arson.

According to the fire department, the mobile home off of Lamberth Drive was in the process of being torn down when it caught fire around 10 p.m. Thursday night.

No one was hurt during the incident.

