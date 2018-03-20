Danville mobile home heavily damaged in early morning fire

DANVILLE, Va. - No one was hurt in a fire that heavily damaged a mobile home in Danville early Tuesday morning.

Crews responded to the fire in the 100 block of Lynch St. around 5 a.m. When they arrived, they found heavy smoke and fire coming from the rear of a singlewide trailer.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control within a half hour.

The mobile home has extensive damage. No one was home at the time, and there were no injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.