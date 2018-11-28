Danville murder suspect found guilty

DANVILLE, Va. - The Danville man accused of shooting and killing a Lynchburg man in a Danville hotel parking lot in 2013 has been found guilty.

Pierre Dixon was charged with capital murder, but the jury instead found him guilty of first-degree murder.

The jury also found him guilty of robbery and two counts of using a gun during the commission of a felony.

He is also facing a charge of being a nonviolent felon in possession of a gun.

According to the Danville Circuit Court's website, a trial date for that charge is scheduled to be set Jan. 3.

