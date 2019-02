DANVILLE, Va. - A Danville man accused of stabbing an elderly couple to death last year is now charged with capital murder.

A grand jury indicted Onis Moon on Monday.

He was originally charged with first-degree murder.

Valean and Roy Barley were stabbed to death in their Lexington Avenue home in November.

Their daughter was also hurt.

Moon is scheduled to have his trial date set Tuesday.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.