Danville museum unveils civil rights exhibit profiling struggle in Virginia's southside

DANVILLE, Va. - The Danville Museum of Fine Arts and History is honoring the Civil Rights Movement with a new exhbiit.

It's titled "The 1963 Civil Rights Movement. The people, the protest, the stories." It shows how Danville played a part in the nationwide civil rights struggle.

One of the items in the exhibit is an original fire hose and nozzle used against peaceful protesters.

Local leaders helped kick the event off Sunday and the exhibit runs through March 3.

