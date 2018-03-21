Danville native Wendell Scott portrayed on NBC's Timeless

DANVILLE, Va. - NBC's "Timeless" aired a new episode Sunday, featuring a portrayal of Danville native and NASCAR Hall of Famer Wendell Scott.

Scott is primarily remembered for his legacy as the first African-American stock car driver.

Timeless is a drama that uses time travel and historical figures as a plot device.

The latest episode, entitled "The Darlington 500", starred Joseph Lee Anderson as Scott, and according to The Wendell Scott Foundation, the portrayal "befits Wendell Scott's legacy."

Scoot was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2015.

Although he passed away in 1990, he has finally been gaining recognition for his accomplishments.

Scott's cartoon likeness was used in the movie Cars 3, in the form of a rusty car with his signature number "34" painted on the side. In addition, the 1977 biographical film "Greased Lightning," starring Richard Pryor, was based on Scott's life and career.

