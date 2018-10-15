Danville officials go door to door to check on residents after deadly flooding

DANVILLE, Va. - Danville officials are going door-to-door in teams Monday afternoon to check up on residents after last week's deadly flooding, according to city authorities.

Teams from fire, police, parks and recreation, community development and social services departments will be in neighborhoods throughout the city to check on the well-being of residents.

A team from Danville Life Saving Crew is also participating.

The teams are sharing information about the storm damage hotline that the city has established for residents and businesses to report damage to their properties as well as information about power restoration and cleanup efforts.

The number for the hotline is 857-3375, ext. 2498. If you call the hotline, leave your name, address, contact information and a brief description of the damage and a crew from the inspections division will contact you.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.