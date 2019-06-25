Danville parents arrested for 2-month-old daughter's heroin, cocaine death

DANVILLE, Va. - A grand jury indicted two Danville parents believed to be responsible for the death of their 2-month-old daughter Monday.

Eugene Chandler Jr., 27, and Shaleigh Brumfield, 26, were indicted for felony homicide and abuse and neglect of a child.

On Nov. 24, 2018, Danville police officers responded for a call for help on Maple Grove Avenue.

They found Chandler holding an unresponsive baby girl.

Officers began CPR and the baby was taken to SOVAH Health, where she was later pronounced dead.

While there were no obvious signs of physical trauma, a death investigation was opened.

A later search of the victim’s home resulted in the discovery of evidence indicating drug use.

Autopsy results indicated that the 2-month-old girl’s cause of death was an “acute heroin and cocaine intoxication in a setting of co-sleeping.”

Police arrested both her parents on Tuesday without incident, and they are being held in the Danville City Jail without bond.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call 911, Danville Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000, the Detective Division at 434-799-6508, or email at crimetips@danvilleva.gov. Information given will remain confidential.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.